Belkin’s Prime Day deals deliver new low on 15W MagSafe 2-in-1 charging stand at $65, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is ushering in new all-time lows and great discounts across much of Belkin’s charging lineup. Our top pick from the sale is the brand’s 15W MagSafe 2-in-1 Charging Stand for $64.99 shipped. Down from $100, this beats its previous best price by an additional $10 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to be compatible with Apple’s iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets natively, you’ll find 15W MagSafe charging support here, which is something we don’t often see in many stands. On top of that, there’s also a 5W Qi pad for AirPods at the base of the stand, which allows you to charge both your smartphone and headphones at the same time. Another benefit of this charger is the fact that it powers both your iPhone and AirPods with a single wall outlet, which makes it easy to use when traveling or at home. Dive into our launch coverage to learn more, then check out this landing page for all of Belkin’s Prime Day deals. Be sure to head below for a few more of our favorites.

Belkin Prime Day deals:

There’s a lot of other charging gear on sale besides Belkin for Prime Day. For starters, mophie has a 3-in-1 15W wireless charging station for $100, which normally goes for $130 with this discount marking a new all-time low. You also won’t want to miss out on Anker’s charging deals either, with discounts starting as low as $11. Once you have your entire charging setup overhauled from the Prime Day Belkin, mophie, and Anker roundups, then you’ll want to shift focus to other aspects of your kit. That’s where our dedicated Prime Day 2022 hub comes into play, as it’s the place that we’re keeping updated throughout all of Amazon’s annual 48-hour shopping holiday, making it a simple task to browse the best deals around.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

