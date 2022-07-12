Prime Day Smartphone Accessories: mophie 15W 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $100, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of mophie smartphone accessories including charging cables, Qi pads, and more from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick from the sale is the 3-in-1 15W Wireless iPhone Charging Station at $99.99. Normally $130, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating the previous best price by an additional $1. Ready to power up to three of your Apple devices at once, there’s a dedicated 15W Qi fast wireless pad for your iPhone, a 5W area for your AirPods, and an integrated Apple Watch puck to ensure you wake up to a fully charged kit every morning. Plus, it makes traveling easier as all three of your devices can be powered with a single wall outlet, which are always hard to come by in hotels. Check out the rest of mophie’s Prime Day smartphone accessories sale at Amazon. Also, don’t forget to swing by our Prime Day 2022 hub for additional smartphone accessories on sale as well as a plethora of other discounts to be had during Amazon’s 48-hour shopping event.

Prime Day smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Charge all your everyday accessories in one central location with the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand – a convenient charging solution with dedicated spots for your Apple iPhone, Watch and AirPods/AirPods Pro. Optimized for iPhones, this portable charger has a 15W output that fast charges your phone is a jiffy. Apart from iPhones, the charging stand can also charge other Android Qi-enabled smartphones. Features contact charging via built-in magnetic stand for Apple Watch and a dedicated area for AirPods. It charges through lightweight phone cases of up to 3 mm thickness and AirPods cases as well. A perfect mix of style and utility, place this charging station at the entryway, your work desk or even your nightstand. It comes in a smooth fabric finish and sleek design that seamlessly blends with your aesthetic.

