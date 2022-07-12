DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo sees Prime Day discount to low of $479 (Save $120), more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo for $479 shipped. Down from the usual $599 price tag, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $120 off exclusively for Prime members. We last saw it for a few cents more, though today’s offer is one of the first discounts in 2022 overall. DJI Mini 2 arrives as a solid mix between being an ultra-lightweight quadcopter ideal for rookie pilots and having notable features to back it up. Weighing in at 249 grams, it still manages to deliver a 3-axis gimbal backed by 4K/30FPS footage and a 31-minute runtime per battery. Speaking of, this Fly More Combo package includes three of them alongside the remote control, extra propellers, a carrying bag, and some other gear to kickstart your aerial photography journey. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ.

Those all-time low savings also carry over to the new DJI Action 2 Camera, with Amazon offering the Dual-Screen Combo for $299. Down from $539, this is a new all-time low at $240 off and beats our previous mention by $116.

As DJI’s latest action camera, the new Action 2 arrives to take on the likes of GoPro with a unique modular design. There’s the main camera itself up top which sports a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. Then you’ll be able to pair the action camera with a secondary screen for getting a better look at your footage. Our recent hands-on review takes you through what to expect from the experience.

DJI Mini 2 features:

DJI Mini 2 is beginner-friendly, powerful, and well, mini. Impressive performance, stunning image quality, and creative videos are just a few taps away. Explore an entirely new perspective, capturing the moments that make your life truly yours. Select from Wide-Angle, 180°, and Sphere panoramas, and DJI Mini 2 will do the rest, generating a panoramic masterpiece almost instantly. The DJI Fly app features intelligent, built-in photo optimization. The app automatically enhances image quality after downloading a photo, resulting in vivid colors and details that pop. 

