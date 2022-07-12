ecobee SmartThermostat delivers HomeKit AC control at $178.50 low (Save $70), more

Amazon is now offering the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $178.50 shipped. Delivering a new all-time low from the usual $249 price tag, today’s offer amounts to over $70 in savings while beating our previous mention by $21. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout the rest of summer and even into the cooler months later this fall. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $148.98 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of warmer weather really bearing down through the end of July. Though you will also be saving $30 in the process.

Compatible with either of the smart thermostats above, you can also ave on a pair of the ecobee SmartSensors for $54.49 at Amazon. Down from $80, this is also a new 2022 low at 44% off and delivers some added security into your ecobee setups. These devices are great for monitoring whether a door has been opened or whether you forgot to close a window and can help with automating your AC this summer, so things don’t kick on if a window is open.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!