Ember temp. control smart mug with charging coaster now $120 for Prime Day (Black or white)

The official Ember Amazon storefront is now getting in on the Prime day action with its latest Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 down at $119.95 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, we don’t see deals on these smart mugs all that often these days with today’s offer matching our previous mention and a great chance to land one of the black or white models that don’t drop in price all that often at all. You’re essentially looking at a sleek 14-ounce smart mug with full temperature control via your iOS/Android smartphone alongside the ability to customize the onboard LED. Unlike basic mug warming trays, Ember 2 features a built-in battery that delivers up to 80-minutes of full wireless control that extends through the entire day with the included charging coaster. It is easily one of the most elegant solutions in the product category. Head below for additional details.

If the full-on smart mug is overkill for your needs, keep that coffee or tea warm with the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer. While clearly not as feature-rich or high-tech a solution, it will get the job done for much less at $12 Prime shipped.

The be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Prime Day kitchen deals we have tracked thus far. From Instant Pot and Ninja cookers to coffee makers, KitchenAid mixers, and smart COSORI solutions, we are now tracking massive price drops across a huge range of cooking gear to upgrade your kitchen arsenal. Then head over to our master Prime Day 2022 deal hub for some of the other highlights we have seen so far.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 features:

Designed for home or office, Ember Mug2 does more than simply keep your coffee hot. The temperature control smart mug allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink—just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop. Ember is not a simple mug warmer. Ember Mug2’s built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes, or all day with the included charging coaster.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!