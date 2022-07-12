Best Prime Day kitchen deals: COSORI smart cookers from $90, KitchenAid, more from $13

Justin Kahn -
Home GoodsPrime Day 2022COSORI
Prime Day From $13

It’s time to take a look at more of the best Prime Day kitchen deals. Alongside the ongoing Instant Pot and Ninja sales we covered early this morning featuring the brand’s coffee makers, multi-cookers, and more, Amazon is also delivering some even more affordable solutions from Chefman and COSORI’s smartphone-controlled lineup, not to mention KitchenAid mixers at up to $130 off, even more Keurig brewers and coffee pods, as well as the novel bev single-serve cocktail maker and much more. All of the rest of today’s best Prime Day kitchen deals are waiting for you down below. 

COSORI Prime day deals:

Chefman Prime day deals:

Ninja Prime Day deals:

Instant Pot Prime day deals:

More Prime Day kitchen deals:

COSORI 5.8-qt. Smart Air Fryer features:

  • WiFi SMART AIR FRYER: Try the COSORI smart airfyer powered by Vesync App! You’ll be able to control it on your phone. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistance. Experience more smart features!
  • NEVER LOSE TRACK :Spend more time with family and friends and less time in the kitchen with cooking notifications from VeSync to help you get crispy, golden results every time
  • 200+ ONLINE RECIPES: 200+ ever-growing recipes that lead you through every step, ensuring your meal is flawless. Every time. every dish chef-tested for tasty goodness.
  • Healthy & Efficient: Cook your food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven and reduce your food’s oil content by up to 85% than traditional deep-frying, giving it the same crispy taste without the health drawbacks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Prime Day 2022

COSORI

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

COSORI’s smart voice control air fry oven hits ne...
COSORI’s 12-in-1 voice and app-controlled Air Fry...
Smartphone-controlled steel COSORI electric gooseneck k...
Instant Pot Prime Day deals go live with new lows on ai...
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker hits one of its best pr...
Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker re...
GoPro’s HERO8 Black captures 4K60/1080p240 this s...
Ember temp. control smart mug with charging coaster now...
Load more...
Show More Comments