Best Prime Day kitchen deals: COSORI smart cookers from $90, KitchenAid, more from $13

It’s time to take a look at more of the best Prime Day kitchen deals. Alongside the ongoing Instant Pot and Ninja sales we covered early this morning featuring the brand’s coffee makers, multi-cookers, and more, Amazon is also delivering some even more affordable solutions from Chefman and COSORI’s smartphone-controlled lineup, not to mention KitchenAid mixers at up to $130 off, even more Keurig brewers and coffee pods, as well as the novel bev single-serve cocktail maker and much more. All of the rest of today’s best Prime Day kitchen deals are waiting for you down below.

COSORI Prime day deals:

Chefman Prime day deals:

Ninja Prime Day deals:

Instant Pot Prime day deals:

More Prime Day kitchen deals:

COSORI 5.8-qt. Smart Air Fryer features:

WiFi SMART AIR FRYER: Try the COSORI smart airfyer powered by Vesync App! You’ll be able to control it on your phone. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistance. Experience more smart features!

NEVER LOSE TRACK :Spend more time with family and friends and less time in the kitchen with cooking notifications from VeSync to help you get crispy, golden results every time

200+ ONLINE RECIPES: 200+ ever-growing recipes that lead you through every step, ensuring your meal is flawless. Every time. every dish chef-tested for tasty goodness.

Healthy & Efficient: Cook your food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven and reduce your food’s oil content by up to 85% than traditional deep-frying, giving it the same crispy taste without the health drawbacks.

