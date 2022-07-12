Best Prime Day kitchen deals: COSORI smart cookers from $90, KitchenAid, more from $13

It’s time to take a look at more of the best Prime Day kitchen deals. Alongside the ongoing Instant Pot and Ninja sales we covered early this morning featuring the brand’s coffee makers, multi-cookers, and more, Amazon is also delivering some even more affordable solutions from Chefman and COSORI’s smartphone-controlled lineup, not to mention KitchenAid mixers at up to $130 off, even more Keurig brewers and coffee pods, as well as the novel bev single-serve cocktail maker and much more. All of the rest of today’s best Prime Day kitchen deals are waiting for you down below.
COSORI Prime day deals:
- COSORI 5.8-qt. Smart Air Fryer $90 (Reg. $130)
- COSORI 24.6-qt. Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $120 (Reg. $150)
- COSORI 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven $136 (Reg. $200)
- COSORI 8-in-1 Smart Grill XL Air Fryer Combo $156 (Reg. $240)
- Plus more COSORI deals…
Chefman Prime day deals:
- 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie $82 (Reg. $140)
- 2-qt. Compact Air Fryer $33.50 (Reg. $50)
- Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill $36 (Reg. $50)
- Chefman Electric Wine Opener $13 (Reg. $18)
- And even more Chefman deals…
Ninja Prime Day deals:
- Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer $160 (Reg. $230)
- Ninja SP201 Digital Air Fry Pro Countertop 8-in-1 Oven $180 (Reg. $260)
- Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill $249 (Reg. $370)
- Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 XL 8-qt. Air Fry Multi-cooker $130 (Reg. $230)
- And even more from $120…
Instant Pot Prime day deals:
- 800W Accu Slim Sous Vide $70 (Reg. $100)
- Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven $100 (Reg. $160)
- Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Coffee Maker $140 (Reg. $230)
- Solo 2-in-1 Singe Serve Coffee Maker $70 (Reg. $120)
- Omni Plus 20-QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven $140 (Reg. $280)
- 6-Quart 1500W Electric Round Dutch Oven $160 (Reg. $230)
- Vortex Official Nonstick Grill Pan $7 (Reg. $19)
- And even more…
More Prime Day kitchen deals:
- Philips Airfryers, Espresso Machines, and more $440 off
- Keurig single serve brewers and pods from $20
- bev by BLACK+DECKER Cocktail Maker $200 (Reg. $300)
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Stand Mixer up to $130 off
- And even more…
COSORI 5.8-qt. Smart Air Fryer features:
- WiFi SMART AIR FRYER: Try the COSORI smart airfyer powered by Vesync App! You’ll be able to control it on your phone. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistance. Experience more smart features!
- NEVER LOSE TRACK :Spend more time with family and friends and less time in the kitchen with cooking notifications from VeSync to help you get crispy, golden results every time
- 200+ ONLINE RECIPES: 200+ ever-growing recipes that lead you through every step, ensuring your meal is flawless. Every time. every dish chef-tested for tasty goodness.
- Healthy & Efficient: Cook your food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven and reduce your food’s oil content by up to 85% than traditional deep-frying, giving it the same crispy taste without the health drawbacks.
