Enjoy your music with Bose’s noise-canceling headphones this Prime Day from $179

New Lows From $179

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering discounts on a selection of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones and Earbuds at up to 36% off for Prime members. One of the standout deals here is the Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds in both white and black for $179 shipped. Normally going for $279, this solid $100 discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Here you’ll get active noise cancellation with a volume-optimized active EQ, up to 18 hours of audio playback with the included charging case, which is compatible with wireless Qi chargers and the included USB-C cable, and an IPX4 rating to withstand sweat and rain so you can focus more on what you’re doing versus worrying about the earbuds. Check out our launch coverage to learn more and head below for other notable deals on Bose headphones.

More Bose deals:

Prime Day 2022 has officially kicked off and you won’t want to miss any deal and you won’t have to with our dedicated hub. This shopping event lasts just 48 hours so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage to stay informed.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds features:

These sleek wireless earbuds are designed with breakthrough acoustic innovations and Bose Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology. Together, they produce crisp, clear audio and rich, deep bass over a bed of virtual silence — so you can hear all kinds of details that typically get lost.

