Goal Zero takes 25% off collection of power stations, solar panels, and more from $90

Amazon is now discounting a collection of Goal Zero’s popular power stations, portable batteries, and solar panels in celebration of Prime Day. Delivering the best prices of the year across everything, you’ll be able to take 25% off a wide range of its Yeti portable power stations, Nomad solar panels, and other ways to bring some electric backups to your campsite, tailgate, or just for around the house starting at $90 shipped. Time and time again here at 9to5Toys we’ve walked away impressed from hands-on reviews on Goal Zero gear, and now is your best chance of the year to save across the lineup. Head below for all of our top picks.

Yeti portable power station deals:

Goal Zero battery packs:

To complement the power stations themselves, Goal Zero is also marking down its selection of companion Nomad solar panels. There are quite a few different offerings which can supply up to 200W of power to a connected Yeti station, as well as smartphones and the like. These are all sitting at 25% off and new 2022 lows, as well. 

Sherpa 100 PD QI features:

Lightweight, sleek design fits easily into packs, bags, and camera cases. Ideal for travel where space is limited. Fast-charging Power Delivery gives you more power in less time. Charge USB-C laptops, phones, and tablets using the 60W USB-C Power Delivery port. Charge your Qi-compatible phone from the integrated Qi charging pad for an entirely wireless experience.

