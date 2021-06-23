You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

With summer travel and trips to the beach on the table in the coming months, having a reliable power bank to keep all of your gear charged up is a crucial aspect of any vacation kit. After taking a much-needed weekend beach trip recently, I’ve landed on the Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD being a must-have for my Apple charging setup. Our latest Tested with 9to5Toys dives into just how compelling of a portable power bank the brand’s off-grid solution is for all of your outdoor adventures. Head below for all of the details.

Hands-on with the Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD Charger

Goal Zero has built up something of an impressive reputation for itself over the past few years in the more rugged and off-grid gear space, with one of its more portable offerings entering as the Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD. Delivering a solid mix of higher-end features in a package you can actually throw in a backpack, this power station arrives with a massive 25600mAh battery.

It matches that with several ways to top off devices, headlined by a 60W USB-C output. That’s alongside two 2.4A USB-A slots and a 5W Qi charging pad, all within a metal build that’s ready to tag along on outdoor adventures and beach trips. Running a more premium $200, we’re taking a hands-on look to see if the features you get are worth picking the Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD up over your run-of-the-mill power bank.

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

Airline approved, travel-ready: Lightweight, sleek design fits easily into packs, bags, and camera cases. Ideal for travel where space is limited.

Charge quickly on the move: Fast-charging Power Delivery gives you more power in less time. Charge USB-C laptops, phones, and tablets using the 60W USB-C Power Delivery port.

Ditch the cables if you can: Charge your Qi-compatible phone from the integrated Qi charging pad for an entirely wireless experience.

No device left behind: Two 2.4A USB ports are useful for devices with proprietary charging, such as fitness trackers, GPS devices, and micro/lightning phones.

9to5Toys’ Take:

A few weeks ago, I was able to take a quick weekend trip to the beach to refuel ahead of the Prime Day madness. Looking to travel as lightly as possible on the technology front, the Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD was the only charger I brought with me aside from the compact new Anker Nano II, which I’ve already praised quite a bit. While it’s certainly on the heftier side compared to some more compact power banks on the market, its versatility continued to come in handy time and time again throughout my time away.

As far as highlights go, there’s nothing quite as eye-catching as the 60W USB-C PD output. This is really where the portable power bank shows its strength as a one size fits all charger in combination with the internal 25600mAh battery. Being able to fast charge an iPhone is already incredibly handy when you’re away from an outlet all day, but having the power to top off an iPad or MacBook is even more compelling. And to live up to its name, Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD packs a pair of USB-A slots to bring it up to a total 100W output.

It’s also a pretty capable nightstand charger, given its built-in Qi charging port. Sure 5W speeds aren’t ideal for quickly topping off during the day, but for overnight charging, it comes in quite handy. Not to mention being able to refuel wireless earbuds without having to have yet another cable in your bag.

The premium build is another highlight of the portable power station, too. Fully living up to its off-the-grid emphasis, the full metal build pairs quite nicely with its capable roster of I/O. Not that I tend to be too rough on my gear, the durable design certainly adds some peace of mind for bringing along to the beach and not having to worry too much about it being damaged. I can only see that being an even better feature for having the Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD tag along on camping trips or other outdoor adventures.

All of that is to say that the Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD is about as compelling of a portable battery as you’ll find. I think it makes all of the right compromises, wielding enough juice and power to not be limited by plugging in an iPhone or iPad while still being small enough to throw in a bag.

