NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick see first discounts of the year from $125 (Save $25+)

Amazon is now offering the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro Streaming Media Player for $169.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is marking the first notable discount of the year at $30 off while beating our previous Black Friday mention by $10. NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. A new update also rolled out that brings low-latency playback, night listening, and more to the Android 11 experience.

Also on sale today, Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $124.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at yet another rare chance to save as the lead deal, with today’s offer beating our previous mention from Black Friday by $5. This is a new 2022 low and the first notable discount of the year. While not as capable as the Pro model above, the Stick version of NVIDIA Shield packs much of the same Android TV features with 4K HDR playback, too.

Alongside Google Assistant and Chromecast integration, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of the popular streaming services. Plus, a bundled voice remote lets you easily search content and even has a built-in locator to ensure it never gets lost. Check out our hands-on review for all of the details.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro features:

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is the ultimate streaming media player for the modern living room—packed with features to make even the most demanding users proud. Level up to SHIELD TV Pro for more storage space, two USB 3.0 ports for expandability, Plex Media Server, SmartThings hub-ready, AAA Android gaming, Twitch broadcasting, and 3 GB RAM. SHIELD’s versatility and speed set it apart. It’s a streamer, game console, DVR, media server, and smart home hub with voice assistants.

