OnePlus 10 Pro drops to $800 at Amazon following rare $100 discount, plus more

Rikka Altland -
AmazononeplusPrime Day 2022
Save $100 $800

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of the latest smartphones and accessories from OnePlus. A notable headliner brings its new unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB down to $799.99 shipped. Typically fetching $900, this is $100 in savings, the second-best Amazon offer to date, and a rare chance to save on the brand’s latest flagship handset.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest smartphone that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.

Other OnePlus Prime Day discounts:

You’ll find all of the other best Prime Day deals covered thoroughly in our hub. Picking out highlights from all of the top brands, this should be a nice starting point for all of the other savings through Amazon’s 48-hour shopping event. 

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

oneplus

Prime Day 2022

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

OnePlus Nord N200 5G is now even more affordable at al...
Best July 4th 2022 deals: Save on the latest from Apple...
Best of 9to5Toys: Mac Studio $1,899, Unlocked Galaxy S2...
Lenovo’s latest Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet runs ...
Samsung will give you $1,200 & a Galaxy Watch 4 fo...
eufy’s flagship RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum an...
Instant Pot Prime Day deals go live with new lows on ai...
Prime Day Razer gaming peripherals from $15: Kaira Pro ...
Load more...
Show More Comments