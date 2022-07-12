Explore your lineage: Prime Day Ancestry DNA, 23andMe, more kits from $49 (Up to $120 off)

Amazon Prime Day deals continue with a host of solid price drops on DNA test kits. Featuring deals starting from $49 shipped, we are tracking options from many of the top and most trustworthy brands including 23andMe, AncestryDNA, and MyHeritage DNA, among others, so you can finally uncover your royal bloodline. Alongside options for you with as much as $120 in savings to be had, we also spotted some dog breed DNA kits you can browse through down below as well.

Prime Day 2022 is now in full swing with massive deals across just about every product category, from smart home gear and 4K TVs to MacBooks, iPads, and Android handsets. We will be tracking hundreds of price drops over the next 24 or more hours to highlight all of the most notable discounts, all of which will land in our master Prime Day 2022 deal hub right here to browse through.

AncestryDNA + Traits Kit features:

A FEW SIMPLE STEPS: Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.

DNA + TRAITS: AncestryDNA + Traits lets you discover 35+ of your most interesting traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, fitness, nutrient, and other personal characteristics—like endurance fitness, heart rate recovery, and more.

ETHNICITY ESTIMATES AND INHERITANCE: A more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights connects you to the places in the world where your story started—and with our specialized SideView technology, we can show you which ethnicities were passed down to you from each parent, even without them taking a DNA test.

