Samsung Galaxy Buds see Prime Day discounts: Pro $120, Buds 2 $100, more from $80

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $119.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is beating our previous mention by $10 in order to mark a new all-time low at $80 off. Just as you’d expect from their pro designation, Samsung’s latest earbuds arrive with improved active noise cancellation alongside an Ambient Mode. Other notable features enter as 28-hour battery life on a single charge, a workout-ready form-factor thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, as well. Head below for more.

If the added spatial audio support and improved water-resistance aren’t doing anything for you, we’re also tracking a notable discount on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ANC True Wireless Earbuds. Dropping down to $99.99 at Amazon, this is marking a new all-time low via the retailer from the usual $150 price tag while also beating our previous mention by $11. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features above, but at a more affordable price and some compromises. Though there are some perks, like a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Alongside the more recent releases, Amazon is also carrying the discounts over to another pair of Samsung’s true wireless earbuds. Right now you can score the Galaxy Buds Live for $79.99, dropping from the usual $170 price tag in the process. This marks the second-best price of the year, comes within $5 of the 2022 low, and is the best in nearly a month. Galaxy Buds Live take a slightly different approach to the true wireless audio game and are centered around unique bean-shaped form-factors that sport an open design for passing through background noise and the like. There’s noise cancellation for when it comes time to focus up, as well as up to 29 hours of playback in total. Get an even closer look in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

