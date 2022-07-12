Samsung Galaxy S22/+/Ultra hit new all-time lows from $600, plus Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now discounting all of Samsung’s latest unlocked Galaxy Android smartphones. Leading the way is the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB for $839.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $1,200, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $360 off. Not only is this the best price to date, but it beats previous mentions by an extra $110, as well. As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect, and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets plus much more below.

Other notable Samsung Galaxy smartphone deals:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

