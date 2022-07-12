Score a $50 gift card with Office 365 family sub that comes with 1TB of cloud storage at $93

Through tomorrow, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a digital subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Family with a bundled $50 Amazon gift card for $92.95 shipped. While the Office subscription will be digitally delivered, the gift card will be physically mailed. For comparison, you’d normally spend $93 to get just Office 365, let alone the included $50 gift card, making this one of the best deals we’ve seen to date for the productivity suite. You’ll get access to all of Microsoft Office for up to six people including 1TB per person of OneDrive cloud storage. You’ll be able to use Microsoft’s software on Windows, macOS, iPad, iPhone, and Android with ease. Do keep in mind that this subscription will auto-renew at the then-current price next year unless you cancel it after subscribing. Head below for more.

If you don’t need access to Office for six people, then consider picking up a 1-year Office 365 personal subscription for $59 at Amazon. This is also a digital download and can function on both macOS and Windows, making it great for users of either system. While it only allows one person access to Microsoft’s programs, it still brings with it 1TB of online cloud storage with OneDrive, meaning you won’t lose any features between the two subscription tiers.

Are you planning on using Office for school in the upcoming semester? Consider picking up Apple’s previous-generation M1 MacBook Pro that’s on sale from $880 right now in refurbished condition. It’s up to $499 off and ships with a 90-day warranty. The 17-hour battery life also means that Apple’s laptop will last you all day without having to be plugged in, making it an ideal solution for college students. Once you check that out, be sure to check out our Prime Day 2022 hub for all the other ways you can save this week.

Microsoft Office 365 features:

One convenient subscription for up to 6 people. Microsoft 365 Family comes with premium Office apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. Each person will receive 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage which allows you to access, edit, and share your files and photos across all your devices—all while knowing your information is always backed up and protected. Also included is a $50 Amazon.com gift card.

