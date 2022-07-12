Apple’s now prev-gen. M1 MacBook Pro sees $499 refurb discount from $880, much more

Woot is now discounting a selection of refurbished Apple Macs and iPads through the end of the day to join in on the summer savings event. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery applying otherwise. With a collection of the best offers of the year on tap, a highlight is the Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro for $879.99. Down from its original $1,299 price tag, this is now sitting at an all-time low at $20 under our previous mention and only the second notable refurbished price cut. Plus, save $499 on the elevated 512GB model.

Even with the new M2 devices announced earlier in the month, today’s discounts on the now previous-generation machines arrive as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as up to 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

While you’ll find plenty of previous-generation machines in today’s Woot sale, another particular highlight has marked down the iPad Air 4 Wi-Fi 256GB to one of its best prices yet at $499.99. This is $99 under our previous new condition mention and the lowest for a refurbished mention at $249 off.

While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience. You’ll enjoy 10-hour battery life much the same, and Touch ID sits in the power button to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Now that Prime Day is here, discounts as notable and rare as the lead deal are beginning to arrive in our Apple guide. A favorite has delivered the first chance to save some cash on Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro, which now delivers the second-generation chip at $1,234

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

