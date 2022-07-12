Segway Ninebot F40 electric scooter all-time low lands at $600 (Save $170), other EVs from $78

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Segway electric vehicles and scooters. Headlining is the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $599.99 shipped. Having just launched last fall with a $770 price tag, today’s offer is delivering only the third markdown to date at $170 off. This is also marking a new all-time low at $93 under our last mention. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

Other Segway Prime Day deals:

Then go give our Amazon Prime Day hub a look for plenty of other highlights that have gone live so far. As the rest of these Gold Boxes pour in, it’s a great starting point to tackle all of the madness and savings that is Amazon’s 48-hour event.

Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter features:

F40 reaches a top speed of up to 18.6 mph, a max range of 25 miles on a single charge, and accommodates a max load of 220 lbs. 350W output helping you conquer up to a 20% grade slope. Get ready for new adventures and easier commutes. The 10-inch pneumatic tires, with superior shock absorption, make your ride smoother and more stable even on bumpy terrain or rough surfaces. With the 350W powerful motor, the F40 delivers a fast and sturdy riding experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!