Theragun’s popular smart massage guns now up to 50% off starting at $74

To help on your summer fitness journey, Amazon is now rolling out a series of Theragun price cuts, discounting the brand’s popular lineup of percussion massage guns. Shipping is free across the board. A standout has the Theragun Pro Massage Gun marked down to $499. Down from the usual $599 price tag, this is marking the second-best price of the year at $100 off while delivering the lowest price in over 3 months. As Theragun’s flagship massage gun, this model lives up to its pro name with an adjustable motor that can deliver deep muscle treatment for pre- or post-workout relief. Support for the companion iOS app lets you adjust settings from your iPhone or the onboard OLED display, and the pair of included rechargeable batteries deliver up to 300 minutes of combined runtime. Head below for more from $74.

Theragun massage Prime Day deals:

If you don’t want to pay the Theragun premium, Amazon also has pages of other massage guns on sale for Prime Day. These aren’t going to have quite the same features as the lead deal or any of the higher-end builds, but will help you soothe those aching muscles before and after workouts for far less.

Theragun Pro Massage Gun features:

Top-of-the-line, commercial-grade deep muscle treatment meets personalized, guided app experiences that help to reduce muscle soreness, improve mobility, and increase relaxation. With a rotating arm and continuous battery life the Theragun PRO is the advanced, professional-grade recovery tool of choice for professionals and everyday people worldwide. 

