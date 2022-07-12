Tile’s new 3-pack of 2022 Mate Item Trackers sees first discount to $48, more from $18

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering Prime members the opportunity to save on a collection of 2022 Tile Item Trackers. Headlining these deals is the 3-pack of 2022 Tile Mate Trackers for $47.99 shipped. Normally going for $70, this deal marks the first discount we’ve tracked for this bundle with 31% off. Using the Tile app, which will work with iOS and Android devices, you’ll be able to locate anything these trackers are attached to. When you’re out of Bluetooth range, the app will provide the last known location to help you along your search. There are even Alexa, Assistant, and Siri integrations so you can ask your voice assistant for help. Check out our hands-on review to learn more, and head below for more Tile deals.

More 2022 Tile deals:

After you finish checking out these Tile Item Tracker deals, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day 2022 hub where you can find all of the deals we’ve rounded up for you. That way you can focus on finding what you want rather than searching through the hundreds of deals. Stay tuned to our coverage throughout this 48-hour shopping event to take full advantage as well.

Tile 2022 Mate Tracker features:

ANDROID, IOS & SMART HOME COMPATIBLE – Find your things with the free Tile app on both iOS and Android devices. Tile also works with Amazon Alexa, Hey Google and Siri

NOTIFY WHEN FOUND — Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile

FIND YOUR PHONE- Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map

