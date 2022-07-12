Withings Prime Day deals: Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale reaches 2022 low of $69, more from $45

Amazon is now offering the Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale in black for $69.97 shipped and white for $69.30 shipped. Normally going for $99, this 31% discount marks a new 2022 low price for the white model and one of the lowest we’ve tracked for the black model. While also keeping track of your weight, this Withings scale will also monitor your body fat, water percentage, muscle mass, and bone mass with Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google fit integration to keep track. The built-in display will give some information in a quick glance with up to eight users able to use the scale with tracking for each. Head below for more Withings deals.

Amazon’s Prime Day is in full swing with plenty of deals on smartwatches that can track your fitness activities such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic starting from $165, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS at $188, and the Apple Watch Series 7 starting from $284.

Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale features:

Body+ is a Wi-Fi smart scale that features highly accurate weight (+-0.1kg), full body composition, and seamless tracking in the free Health Mate app (iOS8+ and Android 5+) to help you reach your goals. Syncs with Apple Watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit.

