Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic Prime Day: New lows hit LTE/Bluetooth models from $165

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering its Prime members an opportunity to save on a collection of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic smartwatches. Headlining these deals is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Pink Gold Smartwatch for $174.99 shipped. Normally going for $210, this 17% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the brand’s latest iteration of wearable devices with a refreshed design and new fitness-tracking abilities. Centered around Wear OS, you’ll be able to monitor your sleep and even check blood oxygen levels with ECG monitoring to boot. You’ll have access to Google services right on the watch alongside notifications from your phone. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and head below for more deals.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deals:

Galaxy Watch 4 deals:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

