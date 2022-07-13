Crucial’s affordable X6 portable SSDs hit the best prices of the year from $45 (Reg. $80+)

Alongside the collection of Samsung, Seagate, and SanDisk portable solid-state drives seeing all-time lows for Prime Day 2022, we are also seeing some even more affordable options from Crucial. The brand’s X6 collection delivers portable SSD storage your EDC and at-home setup at a notably lower price point, and especially so with the now live Prime Day pricing. The Crucial X6 Portable SSD is now starting from $44.99 for the 500GB capacity, $79.99 for 1TB, and $129.19 for the 2TB variant with free shipping for Prime members. This is a new Amazon all-time low for the larger 2TB model and the lowest prices we have tracked on the other two since Black Friday 2021. Delivering up to 800MB/s transfer speeds, the Crucial USB-C portable SSDs are solid storage options to pair with PC, Mac, Android, and iPad Pro systems as well as gaming consoles (with a USB-A adapter). Head below for more deals and details. 

Crucial X6 Portable SSD features:

  • HUGE CAPACITY: Up to 4TB, storage capacity – enough for up to 20,000 photos, 100 hours of video, 6,000 songs, or 400GB of documents with room to spare
  • FAST: Read speeds up to 800MB/s – that’s 5.6x faster than most hard drives
  • TINY, LIGHTWEIGHT: Fits between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys
  • BROAD COMPATIBILITY: Works with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro8 (PS4, Xbox One, and USB-A computer require USB-A adapter, available separately)
  • RELIABLE AND DURABLE: Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

