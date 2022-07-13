Crucial’s affordable X6 portable SSDs hit the best prices of the year from $45 (Reg. $80+)

Alongside the collection of Samsung, Seagate, and SanDisk portable solid-state drives seeing all-time lows for Prime Day 2022, we are also seeing some even more affordable options from Crucial. The brand’s X6 collection delivers portable SSD storage your EDC and at-home setup at a notably lower price point, and especially so with the now live Prime Day pricing. The Crucial X6 Portable SSD is now starting from $44.99 for the 500GB capacity, $79.99 for 1TB, and $129.19 for the 2TB variant with free shipping for Prime members. This is a new Amazon all-time low for the larger 2TB model and the lowest prices we have tracked on the other two since Black Friday 2021. Delivering up to 800MB/s transfer speeds, the Crucial USB-C portable SSDs are solid storage options to pair with PC, Mac, Android, and iPad Pro systems as well as gaming consoles (with a USB-A adapter). Head below for more deals and details.

More Prime Day portable SSD deals:

Just be sure to head over to our roundup of the best portable storage on sale for Prime Day where you’ll find LaCie hard drive options alongside gaming-specific models and much more. Plus, everything else still live for the biggest shopping event of the year is waiting in our master 2022 Prime Day deal hub.

Crucial X6 Portable SSD features:

HUGE CAPACITY: Up to 4TB, storage capacity – enough for up to 20,000 photos, 100 hours of video, 6,000 songs, or 400GB of documents with room to spare

FAST: Read speeds up to 800MB/s – that’s 5.6x faster than most hard drives

TINY, LIGHTWEIGHT: Fits between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys

BROAD COMPATIBILITY: Works with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro8 (PS4, Xbox One, and USB-A computer require USB-A adapter, available separately)

RELIABLE AND DURABLE: Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

