Kingston’s 2,000MB/s1TB Portable SSD just dropped to lowest price ever at $110 (Reg. $160)

Kingston XS2000 500GB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive

Amazon is now offering the Kingston XS2000 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $160, it started dropping in price a few months ago after landing at $115 and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the 2TB model within about $8 of the all-time low right now. The Kingston XS2000 series delivers a ton of value over most of the competition with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support and USB-C connectivity. But it is also much faster than almost all major brands in the price range with up to 2,000MB/s speeds alongside the pocket-sized portability and protection against water, dust, drops, and more with an included rubber sleeve. Head below for more details. 

An obvious lower-cost alternative comes by way of the Kingston XS2000 500GB variant. This model delivers the same notable performance and form-factor alongside a lighter $70 shipped price tag. If you can make do with the smaller 500GB capacity, it is easily among the better value options out there. 

Speaking of storage deals, Amazon has now launched a pair of particularly notable sales featuring new lows on WD portable SSDs and Game Drives, internal options, and more starting from $45. Just be sure to also dive into its latest Samsung memory sale  featuring even more touch-enabled SSD models and microSD cards starting from $16 Prime shipped

Kingston XS2000 1TB Portable SSD features:

  • Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.
  • Capacities up to 2TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.
  • Pocket-sized Portability
  • Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

