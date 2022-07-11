Samsung’s latest 1TB rubberized T7 Shield Portable SSD just hit the Amazon low at $130

Alongside its ongoing microSD sale, Amazon is now offering the latest model 1TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. This model launched back in April at $160 before dropping to the $135 range in May. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked on one of the newest portable SSDs on the market. Delivering a rubberized outer elastomer shell alongside compatibility with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles, and more, it supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear and provides modern USB-C connectivity out of the box. It can move data at up to 1,050MB/s and features an IP65 rating for protection against water and dust. But you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect here along with some speed tests in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Additional details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the new Amazon all-time low we spotted on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s1TB Portable SSD this morning. This one is even faster and delivers the same storage capacity at $110 shipped. You won’t get the Samsung branding or notable, built-in rubberized shell here, but it does ship with a protective sleeve and you can get all of the details you need right here.

On the WD side of things, Amazon is also offering a series of big-time price drops as part of the latest sale even it launched over the weekend. Now starting from $45, you’ll find portable SSDs, Game Drives, internal NAS storage, and more at some of the best prices of the year detailed in our previous roundup.

Just remember to stay locked to our Prime Day 2022 deal hub as offers are already going live ahead of tonight’s official kick-off time.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

RUGGED DURABILITY: Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance

KEEP COOL AT HIGH SPEED: Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects

MIGHTY TOUGH: Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water and dust with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop

COMPATIBLE WITH YOUR DEVICES: The T7 Shield is compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles, and more; Included in the box are USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for added convenience

