DJI Mavic 3 returns to all-time low of $150 off with 5.1K recording and RC Pro Controller

After seeing the Mini 2 drone get in on the Prime Day savings, Amazon is now discounting a quadcopter at the opposite end of DJI’s stable. Right now the flagship DJI Mavic 3 is down to $2,049 shipped from its usual $2,199 price tag. This not only marks a return to the all-time low at $150 off, but is also one of the first overall discounts to date period. The Fly More Combo version is also $150 off, as well.

DJI’s most capable consumer drone yet arrives as the new Mavic 3 following its launch late last year. The 13-gram package features a new CMOS Hasselblad camera with 5.1K video recording capabilities and marks the first drone in the brand’s stable to transmit 1080p live feeds to the included RC Pro Controller. Other notable features include a 46-minute flight time per battery, and improved object avoidance. Dive into our hands-on review over at DroneDJ and then head below for more.

A bit more affordable than the flagship offering from DJI, it’s new Mini 3 Pro was just announced earlier in the spring and is just about to begin shipping. This one delivers a best of both worlds design that while ultra-compact, will still be able to record 4K aerial shots on top of 48MP stills. The onboard camera can even rotate to capture vertical videos, with DJI aiming this higher-end drone towards social media content creators at $759.

Though it’s pretty hard to beat the value of the Prime Day offer that went live earlier in the shopping event on the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo. Following a $120 discount, this package is a great option for more rookie drone pilots to earn their wings with extra batteries for prolonged flights and more at a new low of $479.

DJI Mavic 3 features:

Capture stunning imagery with the legendary Hasselblad drone camera and enjoy a smooth flight with omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Every improvement on Mavic 3 sets a higher standard for aerial photography. Fly with Mavic 3 and discover imaging above everything. Mavic 3 is DJI’s first-ever camera drone able to transmit a 1080p/60fps live feed. This means the camera view is displayed at specifications close to what the camera actually records. It also makes Mavic 3 more responsive to your control.

