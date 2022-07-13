Google’s latest Nest Cams fall to new lows for Prime Day: Video Doorbell $120, more from $79

Following the Nest speaker and smart display discounts that went live earlier in the week, Amazon is now rolling out some new all-time lows on the latest Nest cameras. Headlining this time around is the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) at $119.99 shipped. Down from $180, this is a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention and 33% in savings in total. While you’re missing out on the 24/7 recording found on the original, wired model, the new Google Nest Video Doorbell arrives with a refreshed design that on top of being less of an eyesore on the front door, also now sports a rechargeable battery. That’s on top of all the same Nest integration and 1080p recording to its local storage. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more Nest camera deals from $79.

Nest Cam Prime Day deals:

Much like the Nest cameras detailed in this post that are on sale for Amazon’s shopping event, the Prime Day savings are also applying to a collection of Google’s latest smart displays and speakers. Delivering some of the best prices of the year in either case, everything starts at $30 and will expand your Google Assistant setup for less.

Google Video Doorbell (Battery) features:

Monitor your front door with the ash Doorbell (Battery) from Nest. This dual-band Wi-Fi doorbell can be powered with the included battery or existing doorbell wiring to capture 960 x 1280 resolution video. It features a 145° diagonal field of view, up to 10′ of night vision, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and a PIR motion and proximity sensor.

