Keurig’s regularly $130 K-Slim Single Serve brewer hits 2022 low at $60 for Prime Day, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $59.99 shipped in all colors. Regularly $130 at Target, Walmart, and elsewhere, this is up to 50% in savings, the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year, and the best we can find. If you’re looking for a space-saving single-serve brewer, this Keurig K-Slim Prime Day offer is worth a closer look. Alongside multi-stream tech, it measures out at just 5-inches wide and features a removable 46-ounce reservoir (enough for four cups before refiling) you won’t see on all of the miniature K-cup brewers out here. It supports three different cup brewing sizes and you can fit a 7-inch travel mug in there via the removable drip tray. More details and Keurig deals below.

You’ll find even more Keurig brewer deals on tap for Prime Day right here if you’re looking for a more substantial model starting from $95. Just be sure to scope out the bulk K-Cup pod deals available at a discount as well. You’ll find a massive selection of both brand name and Amazon’s in-house coffee pods that will work on Keurig and other single-serve brewers seeing major price drops for the rest of the day right here.

While we are on the subject, the biggest Moccamaster sale of 2022 is now live with rare Technivorm coffee brewer deals from $225 alongside all of the Prime Day espresso machine offers. We are tracking up to $440 in savings on models from Philips, De’Longhi, and more starting from $105. Be sure to swing by our kitchen roundup and the 2022 Prime Day deal hub for even more of today’s best offers before they sell out tonight.

Keurig K-Slim features:

MULTISTREAM TECHNOLOGY: Extracts more flavor and aroma* in every brew

FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5” wide, fits neatly on your countertop

MULTIPLE CUP WATER RESERVOIR: Removable 46 oz. reservoir lets you brew up to *4 cups before refilling

3 CUP SIZES: brew an 8, 10, or 12 oz. cup at the push of a button

FAST & FRESH BREWED: Delicious coffee made in minutes

TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0” tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!