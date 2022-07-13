Outland Firebowls give your space a refresh before fall at new lows from $100 for Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a range of Outland Living Firebowls priced from $100 shipped. Our top pick is the 19-inch Firebowl Deluxe with Cover and Carry Kit at $99.99. Down from $133, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to be a “no mess campfire,” this Firebowl leverages a propane tank and burner instead of firewood, ash, and smoke to keep you warm this fall and winter. It’s small and easy to transport, outputting up to 58,000 BTU/hour of heat. Plus, it comes with a pre-attached 10-foot hose to keep your propane tank at a safe distance. It also can be converted to natural gas if that’s something you’d prefer for using on the porch without tanks. Check out Amazon for the other Firebowl discounts and then head below for more.

Now if you don’t mind using traditional firewood and taming it, then we recommend picking up this fire pit for $64 at Amazon. It won’t be quite as nice as just hitting a button to start the fire, but at the same time, you’ll never run out of propane and can always get a fire going.

Get your outdoor space all tidied up by grabbing some electric lawn care tools at the best prices of the year. Whether you prefer EGO, Sun Joe, or Greenworks, there are likely discounts on your favorite gear while Prime Day deals are still going strong. Before you leave though, be sure to check out our Prime Day hub for all the ways you can save across Amazon’s 48-hour sale as it comes to a close.

Outland Firebowl features:

Say goodbye to dirty ash, expensive firewood, and bothersome smoke and enjoy a clean realistic propane campfire. The perfect outdoor centerpiece for camping trips, RV travels, tailgating get-togethers, beach parties, and family evenings on the backyard patio.

Travel size fire pit is lightweight and portable; easily set up in minutes with no tools required. Matchless auto-ignition feature ensures a fast and simple start-up; all weather fire bowl delivers a clean and smokeless flame with cozy warmth and beautiful evening ambiance. Measures L 19” x W 19” x H 11” with total output of 58,000 BTU/HR.

CSA approved fire pit is safe to use during most campfire bans; always check with the current fire restrictions in your area. Spark free propane campfire helps protect campgrounds and forested areas with a safer easy-to-use fire option. No assembly required

