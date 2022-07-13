EGO’s 56V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower hits 2022 low at $689 ($110 off), more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is discounting a number of EGO Power+ 56V yard care tools. Our top pick is the 21-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $689.10 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $799, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for 2022. You’ll find that it leverages the power of any two of EGO’s ARC Lithium batteries, of which two 5Ah are included. This delivers up to 80 minutes of runtime per charge and allows the mower to either mulch, bag, or side discharge depending on what you need. It has a variable speed self-propelled action which range from 0.9 to 3.1 MPH, meaning this mower does the hard work for you. Plus, with built-in LED headlights, you can mow any time of day as well. Head below for more EGO POWER+ deals.

EGO POWER+ Prime Day deals:

EGO 56V Electric Mower features:

Offering the torque of gas without the noise, mess and fumes. The EGO Power+ 21″ Self-Propelled Mower with Peak Power delivers outstanding power and extended run time. EGO’s Peak Power technology combines the power of two EGO POWER+ 56V 5.0Ah ARC Lithium batteries for a longer power draw resulting in exceptional performance. With up to 80-minutes of cut time, this mower tackles even the toughest of mowing applications on a single use for all grass types.

