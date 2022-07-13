Plugable’s Thunderbolt 4 hub for Mac hits $159 following $40 discount, more from $16

As part of its Prime Day deals, Plugable’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $159 shipped. Normally fetching $199, this is one of the first notable discounts to date as well as a new 2022 low at $40 off. Having just launched last fall, this is Plugable’s first offering with Thunderbolt 4 and is now $20 below our previous mention. Packed into a metal form-factor, there’s a 4-in-1 design that turns a single connection into three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports. This gives you the flexibility to outfit your MacBook with whatever adapters or drives your setup calls for. It even has a 60W power passthrough for powering your device from that single cable. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

Plugable Prime Day discounts now live:

In either case, any of these Thunderbolt 4 or USB-C hubs are notable additions to your Apple setup. If the centerpiece of your workstation could also use an upgrade, a rare discount is still up for grabs on Apple’s now prev-gen. M1 MacBook Pro. This refurbished markdown is now sitting at $880 with as much as $499 in savings available at new all-time low pricing.

Plugable Thunderbolt 4 hub features:

The Plugable Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Hub with 60W Charging is Thunderbolt certified and built on the Goshen Ridge Chipset for maximum USB-C, USB4, Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 dock functionality Every port on this Thunderbolt hub functions as Thunderbolt 3 hub, Thunderbolt 4 and/or USB 4 with support for up to two 4K screens, 40 Gbps of data, and 15W power, automatically adjusted depending on the host.

