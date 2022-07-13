Plugable’s Thunderbolt 4 hub for Mac hits $159 following $40 discount, more from $16

Rikka Altland -
AmazonPrime Day 2022Plugable
Reg. $199 $159

As part of its Prime Day deals, Plugable’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $159 shipped. Normally fetching $199, this is one of the first notable discounts to date as well as a new 2022 low at $40 off. Having just launched last fall, this is Plugable’s first offering with Thunderbolt 4 and is now $20 below our previous mention. Packed into a metal form-factor, there’s a 4-in-1 design that turns a single connection into three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports. This gives you the flexibility to outfit your MacBook with whatever adapters or drives your setup calls for. It even has a 60W power passthrough for powering your device from that single cable. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

Plugable Prime Day discounts now live:

In either case, any of these Thunderbolt 4 or USB-C hubs are notable additions to your Apple setup. If the centerpiece of your workstation could also use an upgrade, a rare discount is still up for grabs on Apple’s now prev-gen. M1 MacBook Pro. This refurbished markdown is now sitting at $880 with as much as $499 in savings available at new all-time low pricing.

Plugable Thunderbolt 4 hub features: 

The Plugable Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Hub with 60W Charging is Thunderbolt certified and built on the Goshen Ridge Chipset for maximum USB-C, USB4, Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 dock functionality Every port on this Thunderbolt hub functions as Thunderbolt 3 hub, Thunderbolt 4 and/or USB 4 with support for up to two 4K screens, 40 Gbps of data, and 15W power, automatically adjusted depending on the host.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Prime Day 2022

Plugable

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

OWC’s latest Thunderbolt 4 hub complements your M...
Best of 9to5Toys: Mac Studio $1,899, Unlocked Galaxy S2...
EGO’s 56V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower h...
Amazon Prime Day offers Sunday Golf Loma Bag for $100 s...
Score the best Chromebook deals this Prime Day: ASUS, S...
SteelSeries gear starts at $25 for Prime Day with Aerox...
Pad & Quill gets in on Prime Day: Huge 58% deals o...
RadRover 6 Plus e-bike now $249 off at 2022 low of $1,6...
Load more...
Show More Comments