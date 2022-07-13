SteelSeries gear starts at $25 for Prime Day with Aerox 9 wireless MMO mouse at $90, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless MMO Gaming Mouse for $90 shipped. For comparison, this mouse launched at $150 in April, has gone for around $110 for the past month or so, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As one of SteelSeries’ latest releases, this is one of the lightest MMO/MOBA mice on the market at 89g, which is pretty impressive since it also is wireless with up to 40 hours of use per charge. There’s 18 programmable buttons, including a 12 button side panel which is perfect for MMO games like Warzone, Apex Legends, and more. Speaking of wireless, the Aerox 9 leverages SteelSeries’ latest lag-free Quantum 2.0 technology as well as Bluetooth 5.0 for on-the-go gaming. Dive into our hands-on coverage to learn more and then head below for additional SteelSeries deals.

SteelSeries Prime Day Deals:

Don’t forget to check out the GPU deals we found earlier today with all-time lows on RTX 3090 Ti, RX 6950 XT, and even the RTX 3060 Ti. Then, swing by our Prime Day 2022 guide for all the other ways you can save on various categories around your home this week.

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless MMO Gaming Mouse features:

Ultra Lightweight Design – one of the lightest MMO/MOBA mice at 89g, perfect for long gaming sessions in games like Final Fantasy XIV, World of Warcraft, Guild Wars 2, Elder Scrolls Online, League of Legends, DotA 2, and many more.

Total Customization – 18 programmable buttons with a 12-button side panel and a tilt-click scroll wheel for tons of shortcuts to abilities and macros. Customize every click with ease using SteelSeries Engine.

Next-Gen Dual Wireless – Lag-free Quantum 2.0 wireless with a flawless 2.4GHz connection for gaming, and on-the-go Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Extra Long Battery Life – Play for up to 180 hours. Fast charging can provide 40 hours of gameplay from only a 15-minute charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!