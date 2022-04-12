Review: SteelSeries cuts weight with the Aerox 5 and 9 Wireless MOBA/MMO gaming mice [video]

As lightweight wireless gaming mice continue to dominate the consumer market, SteelSeries is out with two new models to cater to the MMO and MOBA player base. Coming in at 74g and 89g respectively, the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless and Aerox 9 Wireless blend lightweight wireless performance with added utility thanks to additional buttons on the left side of the mice. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

First, an overview

The Aerox 5 Wireless and Aerox 9 Wireless both feature a honeycomb shell that inevitably aids in the lightweight multi-genre design. That also means that RGB shines brightly through the shell for those who want a little more color. To help protect that porous design, both mice also feature an IP54-rating, which is good for dust and splashing water.

Aerox 5 Wireless overview

Coming in at $140, the Aerox 5 Wireless is aimed at multiple genres like Battle Royale game types that typically have a few more abilities than the standard FPS shooter. The Aerox 5 Wireless uses a nine-button design for more control. And while the controls look nearly identical to the wired Rival 5 from last year, SteelSeries has cut the cord and dropped the weight – both are great additions for a competitive gaming mouse. Both mice also have BlueTooth for more usability.

But if weight and budget are the biggest concern, SteelSeries is also out with a wired version of the Aerox 5 that weighs 66g and is priced at $80.

Up top are the standard mouse 1, mouse 2, clickable scroll wheel, and DPI button. On the left side are five additional buttons. There are the standard thumb buttons with a rocker button above them that can be pushed up or down for two additional inputs. Further forward is another thumb button for more utility. Quite a few other mice have a similar button like the Razer Basilisk lineup as well as the Logitech G502 to which SteelSeries directly compares the Aerox 5 Wireless.

From my normal 1-3-1 grip style, I have to move my thumb forward to reach the button at the front, which takes some getting used to.

SteelSeries Aerox 5 and 9 Wireless: Video

Otherwise, the Aerox 5 Wireless has a full-size design measuring 125mm long, 63mm wide at the grip, and 42mm tall, which is right in line with the competition from Razer and Logitech. It fits comfortably in my hand with a slight ergonomic shell shape.

Typically I steer away from mice with more buttons because it usually means heavier weight, but the lightweight design of the Aerox 5 Wireless is really easy to use for gaming. While I still think I’d prefer a lighter five-button mouse like the Model D Wireless from Glorious, I can see myself using this if I need more functionality.

Aerox 9 Wireless overview

If nine buttons just aren’t enough, the $150 Aerox 9 Wireless packs a whopping 18 programmable buttons. The 12 buttons on the left side are similar to other MMO-orientated mice like the Naga Pro from Razer, but once again, the SteelSeries weighs 89g which is much lighter than the 117 Razer.

Otherwise from the top, the Aerox 9 Wireless looks nearly identical to the Aerox 5 Wireless. The honeycomb shell cuts down on the weight while allowing more RGB to shine through.

Up top, the Aerox 9 Wireless has the standard mouse 1 and mouse 2 buttons and a DPI switch, but the scroll wheel can be tilted left or right for two additional customizable buttons.

Razer did something unique by offering three different swappable side plates with different layouts of buttons, but SteelSeries has opted to go for the common 12-button design and focus on reducing weight as much as possible. And while I don’t have much use for a mouse with 18 programmable buttons, they’ve made it much lighter than the competition, which, in my opinion, is one of the downsides of mice with more buttons built-in.

Razer does carry the wired Razer naga X that comes in at 85g and features 15 programmable buttons, but if wireless and lightweight are top features on your wish list, the Steel Series Aerox 9 Wireless ticks both of those boxes.

Commonalities

Both mice also feature large PTFE glide skates, the 18,000 CPI Truemove Air sensor, and an estimated 180-hour battery life.

The Truemove Air sensor is the same found on the Prime lineup of mice from SteelSeries and tracks well in my experience. Within the SteelSeries Engine app, there are options for changing polling rate, acceleration, angle snapping, and enabling a high-efficiency mode to help save battery life even more.

For switches, SteelSeries is using TTC Gold Microswitches that are rated to 80 million clicks. While not as satisfying as the ultra-clicky Prime switches, they feel good and perform well in my experience. Mouse clicks are short and easy to actuate.

The buttons feel pretty solid for the most part, but there was a little bit more wiggle on the Aerox 9 Wireless mouse 1 button that didn’t feel as tight as the Aerox 5 Wireless.

9to5Toys’ Take

MOBA and MMO-oriented mice might be pretty unique in the gaming space, but having that added functionality can also play into productivity setups as well. With both the Aerox 5 Wireless and the Aerox 9 Wireless, SteelSeries has two great hits. If you’ve been waiting for a lightweight wireless multi-button mouse, now might be the time to pick one up.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

