Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dungeon of the Endless, mySolar, MoviePro, more

It is now time to gather up all of the day’s best Mac an iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s App Stores. Joining this morning’s software offers, we are also tracking Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro at a better price than Prime Day as well as even more in our dedicated hub right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like mySolar – Build your Planets, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, Jay – Tweet from your Watch, MoviePro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: MoviePro – Pro Video Camera: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Jay – Tweet from your Watch: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HomeDash: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Heroes Rise: HeroFall: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: VERSUS: The Lost Ones: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Heroes Rise: The Prodigy: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Heroes Rise: The Hero Project: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac: $60 (Reg. $80)

iOS Universal: Diagrams: FREE (Reg. $23)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Lanota – Music game with story: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: QUíCKSHOT: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Instant Heart Rate+ HR Monitor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Element – RTS: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MCBackup Pro – Contacts Backup: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iSequence HD: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Inua – A Story in Ice and Time: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac: $60 (Reg. $80)

More on Dungeon of the Endless:

Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee is the award-winning Rogue-Like Dungeon-Defense game, in which you and your team of heroes must protect the generator of your crashed ship while exploring an ever-expanding dungeon, all while facing waves of monsters and special events as you try to find your way out. The Apogee Edition of Dungeon Of The Endless includes the full game and five DLCs.

