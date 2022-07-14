Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $45.50, Paper Mario $40, Jedi Fallen Order $8, more

As part of today’s best console game deals, Amazon is now offering Elden Ring from $45.69 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best total we can find. For those unfamiliar here, this is a fantasy action-RPG adventure set in a world created by SoulsBorne visionary Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin of Games of Thrones fame. While FromSoftware is known for creating particularly difficult and rewarding games, like the Dark Souls series, Elden Ring continues that trend but with a slightly more accessible formula that will still challenge you around every turn. It delivers a massive and gorgeous open-world to explore with some of the most epic boss battles we have ever seen. Head below for some hangover Prime Day game deals as well as offers on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, an Amazon digital Xbox sale, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
***PlayStation DualSense and more from $20
***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low at $40
***Xbox Series S consoles now $50 off
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $8 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon digital Xbox game sale from $17
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $30 (Reg. $50+)
- WB Xbox digital game sale from $10
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle : Season Pass $5 (Reg. $20)
- PSN July digital game sale up to 70% off
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $15 digital sale
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $25 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!