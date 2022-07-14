Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $45.50, Paper Mario $40, Jedi Fallen Order $8, more

As part of today’s best console game deals, Amazon is now offering Elden Ring from $45.69 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best total we can find. For those unfamiliar here, this is a fantasy action-RPG adventure set in a world created by SoulsBorne visionary Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin of Games of Thrones fame. While FromSoftware is known for creating particularly difficult and rewarding games, like the Dark Souls series, Elden Ring continues that trend but with a slightly more accessible formula that will still challenge you around every turn. It delivers a massive and gorgeous open-world to explore with some of the most epic boss battles we have ever seen. Head below for some hangover Prime Day game deals as well as offers on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, an Amazon digital Xbox sale, and more.

