GE’s CYNC dual outdoor Wi-Fi smart plug nears all-time low at just $14 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the GE CYNC Dual Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $14.08 with free shipping for Prime members. Down from $23, today’s deal comes within pennies of the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before, marking the second-best deal to date for this smart plug. Designed to be used outdoors, this smart plug delivers dual 3-prong AC outlets that can be used to control lights, appliances, and more with either an app, Assistant, or Alexa. You can also schedule the plugs to turn on or off either individually or together, making it even more versatile. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Honestly, it’s hard to find a smart plug nearly as budget-focused as today’s lead deal. Even TP-Link’s well-known offerings come in at $20, and that’s after you take off the $5 on-page coupon. So, if you’re looking for a lower-cost smart plug, you’ll have to ditch the outdoor rating and instead opt for something that’s less weatherproof and only has a single outlet. If you’re good with those limitations, then check out the Aoycocr Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Smart Plug that’s available on Amazon for just $9.

Speaking of smart home gear, did you see the deal that we found on meross’ smart garage door controller? It has the ability to command up to three individual garage doors from a single controller and is on sale from $34 today. There’s a lot to love about this controller too, especially the fact that it works with Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit.

GE CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug features:

The Cync On/Off Outdoor Smart Plug makes any outdoor light or device smart. Create the perfect patio scene by activating your patio lights and music with one touch in the Cync App. The individually controllable outlets let you turn off your fountain and turn on your string lights from the comfort of your house. Use this plug to control your holiday lights with your voice, phone or other Cync or C by GE devices without having to go outside.

