Cool off this summer with new all-time low on Google Nest Thermostat at $86 (Save $44)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $86.09 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low of $44 off while undercutting the Prime Day mention by $4. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. With heat bearing down on much of the country, now’s the perfect time to finally leverage Assistant for staying cool the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to outfit your Assistant smart home with an even more capable solution Amazon is also now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199. Down from the usual $249 price tag, this $50 discount is matching the best price of the year. Delivering much of the automated climate control features as the lead deal, this model steps up to a more aesthetically-pleasing form-factor with touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

For other ways to outfit your smart home, Prime Day savings are still live on nearly all of Google’s Assistant-enabled devices. Much like the rest of its Nest speakers and smart displays, the Nest Hub 2nd Gen is down to the best price of the year at $55 to go alongside a collection of other in-house gear starting at $30.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

