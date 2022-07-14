Outfit your Pixel 6/Pro with an official Google case at all-time low of $19 (Save 35%)

Amazon is now offering the official Google Pixel 6 Case in all three colors for $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available for Google Pixel 6 Pro at the same price. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer is a new all-time low in either case at 35% off and undercutting previous mentions by $6. Google’s official Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cases feature a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead being comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material. You’ll find additional information over in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you can live without one of Google’s own in-house cases protecting your new Pixel 6, one of our go-to alternatives will let you make out with a more affordable cover. The always popular Spigen Liquid Air Armor case sells for $16 at Amazon right now, and covers your Google handset in a textured design for some added grip.

Then go check out the ongoing Prime Day discounts on Google Pixel 6/Pro. Both of the handsets are now down to new Amazon all-time lows thanks to the $100 or more in savings, delivering the Google Tensor-backed smartphones starting at $499.

Official Google Pixel 6 Case features:

The Pixel 6 Case highlights the phone’s design while keeping it protected – all at a great price. The dual-layer shock-absorbing case with raised edges helps protect your Pixel from scratches and drops. A range of colors complement your phone’s beautiful design. With different color combos, your case and phone will stand out while fitting in. Built with over 30% post-consumer recycled material, the case is a mindful addition to your phone.

