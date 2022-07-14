Logitech flight simulator peripheral deals: G Pro Yoke System returns to low price of $150, more

Attention flight simulator enthusiasts, Amazon is now offering a collection of Logitech flight peripherals at up to 13% off. Headlining the deals here is the Logitech G Pro Flight Yoke System for $149.99 shipped. Normally going for $170, this $20 in savings marks a return to the low price we’ve tracked here. This system comes with everything you need to get started in a more immersive flight simulator experience. The yoke itself will give you pitch and roll controls over your aircraft with a total of 14 buttons, a POV hat, and a 3-position mode switch giving you plenty of programming options. You’ll also get a “pro-grade” throttle quadrant that has dedicated levers for throttle, mixture, and propeller pitch with extra switches that can be programmed to control various aircraft functions. Head below for more Logitech flight simulator peripheral deals.

More Logitech deals:

After checking out these Logitech deals, be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’re more of a mobile gamer, then you may be interested in the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2 for Xbox Controllers hitting the lowest price we’ve tracked at $6. It comfortably clips onto an Xbox controller so you can play games such as those on the Xbox Cloud game streaming service without having to prop up your phone.

Logitech G Pro Flight Yoke System features:

Fly commercial and private planes as a beginner or advanced pilot with precise, realistic control. The yoke system is the hero of flight simulation with five total axes, stainless steel elevator and aileron control shaft, and 25 fully programmable buttons and switch positions. It’s part of a complete, balanced setup—all available, modular and interchangeable from Logitech G.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!