PowerA MOGA Mobile Xbox Cloud Gaming Clip hits best price ever at just $6 shipped (60% off)

Microsoft is now offering the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2 for Xbox Controllers at just $5.99 shipped. Regularly $15, this is a sizable 60% price drop and the lowest price we have tracked. Currently $15 on Amazon, it has never dropped below $10.50 – even the previous-generation model has never gone for less than $7.50 on Amazon. Designed to comfortably attach your smartphone to your Xbox wireless controller, it is a wonderful addition to a mobile Xbox cloud game streaming setup. The updated dual locking articulation points can be adjusted with one hand to get the ideal phone placement with rubberized padding to ensure a scratch-free grip. More details below.

At just $6, it’s hard to beat today’s lead deal. You might find some no-name options out there for a touch less, but even that isn’t an easy task. If you’re looking for a trustworthy controller clip option to support your Xbox cloud gaming rig, it’s hard to recommend anything else at this price.

For iPhone users, be sure to dive into our launch coverage for the new RiotPWR iPhone Xbox Controller with Lightning passthrough charging and a refreshed color scheme if you’re looking for a more all-in-one setup. PowerA also recently decided to take on the Razer Kishi lineup with its new MOGA XP7-X mobile controller for Xbox cloud gaming. It wraps around your mobile device to bring an almost Switch-like experience to your on-the-go Xbox gaming setup. Get a closer look right here.

PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2 features:

Mobile gaming Clip Designed for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox wireless Controllers

Updated dual Locking articulation points with single-handed adjustments for ergonomic phone placement

Grip and secure your phone with rubberized accents

Made with quality Materials to support mobile games and Xbox game streaming

Fits most cell phones: Max Width 3.12″ (79mm)

