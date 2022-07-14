Logitech’s white backlit G412 SE Mechanical Keyboard reaches new low at $57 (Save 29%)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G413 SE Full-Size Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $56.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 29% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. The robust design includes an aluminum alloy frame with “minimal flex” and PTB keycaps for heat and wear resistance while gaming. The White LED backlighting with the switches allows you to see what key you’re pressing even in the dark. You’ll have a 6-Key rollover to reduce ghosting that can occur on keyboards which leads to false inputs. With the function key, you will be able to adjust media settings on the fly without having to close your game. Check out our review to learn more about the G413 SE.

Want to save some cash? Go with the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard for $40 instead. Unlike the G413 SE above, this keyboard features RGB per-key backlighting with Razer Chroma integrating with games to further increase immersion. It has the same anti-ghosting rollover feature with programmable macro keys using Razer Hypershift. This keyboard is spill-resistant as well which will help protect it from accidents during those intense gaming moments. It is full-sized in layout so you’ll have access to all the keys you would want.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Right now you can grab the Logitech Pro Flight Yoke System at its low price of $150 with other flight simulator gear starting from $90. This yoke system includes the yoke and throttle quadrant which gives you a good base to further build out over time for a more immersive flight simulator experience.

Logitech G412 SE Mechanical Keyboard features:

Upgrade your gameplay experience with the Logitech G413 SE Full-Size Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It delivers a gaming-grade mechanical switch experience. It’s designed to help serious players perform at a higher level and push themselves even further. The G413 SE features tactile mechanical switches; PBT keycaps, 6-key rollover anti-ghosting performance; a black-brushed aluminum top case with white LED lighting; 12 function key media controls; and reliable USB-corded technology. A compact, tenkeyless option is available. In short, the gaming-first features you need to put more perfect performance within reach. A keyboard engineered to perform. A keyboard that’s Made for Play.

