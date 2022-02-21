Logitech G413 SE Review: A simple and solid gaming keyboard [Video]

If the top-tier G915 from Logitech is outside of your budget, one of its latest keyboard offerings might be a better choice. Logitech’s new G413 SE comes in at $80 for the full-size layout and $70 for the TKL flavor but still packs the pedigree of one of the most well-known gaming brands. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Logitech G413 SE: Overview

While Logitech offers some great premium gaming peripherals, there is also a market for more simple hardware with good performance. That’s where the new G413 SE comes in. Still featuring a robust aluminum body, the G413 SE is aimed at being the simple but solid keyboard for gaming and productivity.

The new G413 SE is an updated version of the older G413, but instead of adding features, Logitech has removed some features and lowered the MSRP. In the name of keeping things simple, the new G413 SE lacks the USB-passthrough of the older model and has swapped to a third-party switch instead of using its own switches.

Sleek and simple design

We got our hands on the full-size version of the G413 SE, but Logitech also carries a TKL, or 10 keyless, variant for those who want to save some space on their desktop.

Without macro buttons or dials, the footprint of the Logitech G413 SE is fairly slim with a standard layout. There is a polished “G” logo in the upper right corner of the board, but otherwise, it’s pretty clean throughout. The faceplate has a brushed black metallic design that both looks and feels robust. There is barely any flex in the board, which makes it feel like a premium keyboard.

Logitech G413 SE: Video

The back of the board is mostly bare with small rubber pads in the four corners. The G413 SE does have single-stage risers to add a little bit of an angle to the keyboard.

For lighting, the Logitech G413 SE features white per-key lighting that shines brightly through the PBT keycaps. There are five different lighting modes that can be cycled by pressing function and F12. Additionally, there are three levels of brightness to this lighting.

The font on those shine-through keycaps is clean and clear without being too over-the-top or gamery.

While there aren’t dedicated media controls, many of the f-keys have secondary functions when used with the function button. From adjusting lighting to calling up the calculator and opening a search window, this added functionality makes the keyboard more useful.

Logitech G413 SE: Switches

On the G413 SE, Logitech opted for a tactile switch from Long Hua. With 50g of actuation force, these switches are a little heavier than a standard Cherry brown switch, but they are still on the lighter end of mechanical switches. Personally, I’m a fan of light tactile switches so this keyboard is right in line with what I’m used to.

Besides the actuation force, these tactile switches actuate at 1.9mm with a total travel distance of 4mm – just like the popular Cherry MX spec sheet.

For both typing and gaming, I found the keyboard to be smooth. I do prefer an even lighter switch like the Gateron browns that I’m using in my Drop ALT, but I quickly got used to the slightly heavier press required by the G413 SE.

No G Hub support

One big thing to note is that the G413 SE doesn’t support Logitech’s G Hub software for customization. For some that like a simple board without the need to have another program running that might be a good thing. On the flip side, no software also means that there is no deeper customization for lighting and no ability to create custom macro commands.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, while it lacks some features of the previous generation, the Logitech G413 SE still has a solid robust build for the reasonable price of $80 for the full-size and $70 for the smaller TKL. Though at those full prices, it’s not too hard to justify spending a little more money on something with some more features like Logitech’s own G512. But if a solid bare-bones gaming keyboard is what you’re after, the Logitech G413 SE delivers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!