Bundle Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE with an official folio cover at new low of $443 ($610 value)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Wi-Fi Android Tablet with bundled folio case for $442.97 shipped. Normally you’d pay $530 for the tablet with the added accessory bringing the total value up to $610. Today’s offer then delivers the best price yet at $167 off while also beating our previous mention from earlier in the year by $7. Delivering the most affordable version of Samsung’s latest tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE arrives with a 12.4-inch LCD display that’s backed by a 60Hz refresh rate. There’s also S Pen support for all those digital artists or note takers, as well as a pair of speakers to round out the media consumption feature set. Dive into our announcement coverage to get the full scope of what to expect. Head below for more.

Another one of the notable features onboard the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the option to expand its internal storage with a microSD card. So if the 64GB found above won’t cut it, using just a fraction of your savings on Samsung’s new PRO Plus 128GB card provides plenty of extra room for photos, videos, and other files. Sitting at $18, it’s a great solution to make the lead deal an even more capable machine.

While most of the Prime Day Android deals have come and gone by now, that mostly applies to the hardware side of things. Right now you can still take advantage of a long list of the best app and game deals for your device, whether it’s the featured tablet bundle or that shiny new smartphone you picked up earlier in the week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features:

A large 12.4 inch display brings your content to life in brilliant color whether indoors or outdoors, making Samsung Galaxy S7 FE a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break. Choose a bold color – Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Silver or Mystic Pink — that makes it unmistakably yours. Take notes in class, sketch out an idea or even doodle with the included S Pen, featuring a responsive new design that feels closer to pen on paper than ever before.

