Android app deals of the day: In Between, Mad King Ludwig, Dead Age, MAYATCH, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

The Prime Day 2022 deals will still be live into the evening today (if you’re lucky), but for now we are taking a short break to highlight today’s best Android app deals. Just make sure you don’t miss out on the massive price drops we are tracking on Samsung Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets, these Galaxy Watch 4/Classic offers, and everything in our main Prime Day Chromebook roundup (everything else can be found in our master Prime Day 2022 deal hub). As for the apps, highlights include deals on In Between, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Bridge Constructor Medieval, Dead Age, MAYATCH, some freebie icon packs, and more. All of today’s best Android app deals are waiting for you down below. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

As we head into the final hours of Prime Day 2022, be sure to check out ongoing price drops on Samsung Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets as well as Z Fold and Flip 3 models, these Galaxy Watch 4/Classic offers, and the Samsung Tablet S8/+. The head straight over to our main Prime Day Chromebook roundup for deals starting from $150 before you explore the now live price drops on Google’s latest Nest Cams. Plus, you’ll find even more waiting in our Prime Day Smartphone Accessories post. 

More Android app deals still live:

More on In Between:

In Between is set inside the mind of a man hit by a cruel twist of fate. Together you are on a journey through the protagonist’s head, a world that doesn’t obey the laws of physics. Free your mind and defy gravity in more than 60 compelling and unique puzzles, requiring all your wits and agility.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android app deals of the day: Peace, Death! 2, EZ Notes...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Castles of Mad Ki...
EGO’s 56V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower h...
Amazon Prime Day offers Sunday Golf Loma Bag for $100 s...
Score the best Chromebook deals this Prime Day: ASUS, S...
Plugable’s Thunderbolt 4 hub for Mac hits $159 fo...
SteelSeries gear starts at $25 for Prime Day with Aerox...
Pad & Quill gets in on Prime Day: Huge 58% deals o...
Load more...
Show More Comments