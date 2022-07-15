Anker’s portable Nebula Mars II Pro projector sees $100 post-Prime Day discount to $450

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Nebula Mars II Pro Projector for $449.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal ushers in $100 in savings from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen so far this year. This battery-powered projector is perfect for movie nights either at home or when camping. It comes with built-in dual 10W speakers which offer “sensational sound” without having to have extra equipment. On top of that, there’s up to 500 lumens of brightness and a 720p resolution which makes it great for using both indoors or outside, though you’ll likely want to be in slightly dimmer environments for the best experience. There’s also built-in Android for you to stream YouTube, Netflix, and other content without having any additional devices connected. Keep reading for more.

Speaking of streaming media, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is available for $40 right now at Amazon. You just have to plug it in and start streaming, with the Fire TV Stick delivering Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, YouTube, and more. While Android 7.1 is built into today’s lead deal, at some point it’ll stop being supported but having a Fire TV Stick on hand will let you stream for the foreseeable future. Not sure which Fire TV to choose? Our buying guide helps you make the right decision.

Upgrade your home theater when you pick up TCL’s latest 50-inch Dolby Vision QLED 4K Android TV that’s available at a new Amazon low of $353 right now. Down from $430, this is a great way to upgrade your house with a large screen that features built-in Android TV.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Projector features:

DLP IntelliBright technology projects a radiant 500-ANSI-lumen image at razor-sharp 720p for breathtaking video clarity. (Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)

Dual 10W audio drivers work together to deliver sensational sound and deep, resonant bass for a truly immersive outdoor projector movie experience.

Plug and play your favorite HDMI and USB 2.0 devices, including laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more.

