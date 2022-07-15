LIFX HomeKit lightstrip starter bundles fall to new all-time lows starting at $88 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the LIFX HomeKit Bedroom Bundle with two color bulbs and a LED lightstrip for $87.99 shipped. Normally this bundle fetches $110, but you’d more regularly pay as much as $90 for the lightstrip and $35 each for the light bulbs, with today’s offer dropping to a new all-time low of at least 20% off. Outfitting your HomeKit setup with three different accessories for completing a bedroom setup, this package includes a pair of 800-lumen RGB lights for putting in your nightstand lamps. Then there’s the 40-inch LED smart lightstrip that completes the package and integrates with Alexa, Assistant, and Siri over Wi-Fi. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is also offering yet another bundle offer on some LIFX gear. Right now its 40-inch LED lightstrip comes with a pair of 40-inch extensions at $116.54. Down from $140, this $23 discount delivers a new all-time low. Packing 40 different addressable zones with RGB output, this package is the great solution for outfitting your TV for more immersive bias lighting.

If you’re more partial to Nanoleaf’s stable of smart home accessories, the Prime Day deals that went live earlier in the week are still currently live. Delivering the best prices of the year on its modular Shapes and Lines starter kits at $170 each, there are also some more affordable standalone lights and the like from $10.

LIFX Lightstrip bundle kit featues:

These LED light strips can bend and extend up to 33 feet, allowing them to fit in almost any space from staircases to bed frames, cabinets, and desks. With Polychrome Technology you can paint or animate many colors along a single strip – and then bring them to life with our exclusive app effects. Our LED light strips can fill your room with rich colors to get the party started, brighten a dim workspace to help get things done or glow softly to set a mood.

