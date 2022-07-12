Nanoleaf Prime Day deals: 2022 lows on Lines and Shapes HomeKit lights $170, more from $10

One the smart home side of the Prime Day 2022 festivities, Nanoleaf, one of our favorite brands at 9to5Toys is getting in on the savings. Discounting nearly its entire lineup of modular HomeKit lights and accessories via Amazon and its official storefront, the best prices of the year are now available across the board. Leading the way is its new Lines HomeKit Light Starter Set for $169.99 shipped. As one of the very first price cuts so far from the usual $200 price tag, you’re looking at $30 in savings while marking a new all-time low altogether at $10 below previous mentions. You can also save on the 3-pack Expansion set for the first time at $54.99, down from $70 and also marking a new all-time low. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below alongside all of the other Nanoleaf Prime Day discounts.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the new Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

Nanoleaf Prime Day discounts include:

Shapes:

Expansions:

Essentials:

More on Nanoleaf Lines:

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

