WaterField updates its leather and canvas Musette bag for Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air

It’s time to take a look at the new MacBook Air bag from WaterField. Designed to accommodate the latest 13-inch M2 Apple MacBook Air (or just about any other laptop) and launching on the heels of the brand’s canvas magnetic M2 MacBook Air sleeve, the new WaterField Vitesse Musette Plus bag aims to be the ultimate commuter-messenger-style bag. Head below for a closer look.

New WaterField MacBook Air bag goes up for purchase today

Officially known as the Vitesse Musette Plus, this new MacBook Air bag is essentially a larger size of the brand’s original lightweight, waxed canvas musette bag with some added features to support Apple’s latest laptop (and then some).

Customers love the elegant simplicity of the Vitesse Cycling Musette. By popular demand, it’s now available in a bigger size — the Vitesse Musette Plus. With five liters of extra capacity, it holds more than the original and includes a new dedicated pocket for inserting your laptop inside a sleeve. Now in new black waxed canvas.

The Vitesse Musette Plus is made of the rugged waxed canvas the brand is known for – sourced from a “reputable U.S. mill that has produced these fabrics since 1930.” The bag is coated with Martexin Original Wax and is available in your choice of black, brown, or navy blue. From there, you’ll find an optional full-grain leather top handle for a briefcase-style experience when you’re not making use of the adjustable nylon strap.

The Vitesse Musette Plus is handmade in San Francisco, much like the rest of the WaterField lineup of accessories. WaterField’s artisans have also employed what the company refers to as a paragliding-style buckle that can be opened with a “satisfying click” and just one-hand.

Alongside the new MacBook Air bag’s main compartment – it features a total capacity of 11 liters – WaterField has included a larger laptop pocket that has been sized to accomodate the 13-inch M2 Apple MacBook Air as well as other up-to-16-inch devices. It is large enough to carry Apple’s latest with its waxed canvas Magnetic Laptop Sleeve in place (or any other sleeve of a similar size and shape, presumably).

Here are the WaterField Vitesse Musette Plus features at a glance:

Spacious main compartment with internal laptop pocket and two hand pockets

Paragliding-style buckle: opens easily with one hand and closes with a satisfying click

Full-grain leather top handle for quick grab or briefcase-style carry

Adjustable nylon strap sewn at an angle for comfort

Rugged waxed canvas in choice of black, brown, or navy

Handcrafted in San Francisco

The new MacBook Air bag is now up for sale at $139 with no-cost delivery. You can also opt to add in the optional Cycling Chest Strap for another $10 on top of that. The first batch is scheduled to being shipping on July 29, 2022.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!