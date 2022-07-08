WaterField unveils new canvas magnetic M2 MacBook Air sleeve for Apple’s latest

WaterField is unveiling its new M2 MacBook Air sleeve today. To coincide with new M2 MacBook Air going up for pre-order this morning for the first time, as you might know from our coverage of the first price drop on the M2 MacBook Pro variant, WaterField has unleashed its latest magnetic sheath to provide a handcrafted home for your new Apple notebook. Now available for pre-order with a July 15, 2022 shipping date, you can get all of the details and a closer look at the new WaterField M2 MacBook Air sleeve down below.

New WaterField M2 MacBook Air sleeve

We are no stranger to WaterField’s made in San Francisco gear around here. Last we heard from the brand it was unveiling its new canvas and leather M1 Mac Studio travel case after issuing its AirTag Luggage Tag and Keychain with steel barrel closures. But today, we are focused on the brand new magnetic WaterField M2 MacBook Air sleeve.

This certainly isn’t WaterField’s first rodeo either – it has been making MacBook sleeves since the Titanium PowerBook in 2001 – nor is its use of the waxed canvas and water-resistant ballistic nylon liner found on the new magnetic sleeve for Apple’s latest MacBook Air. Alongside your choice of four colorways on the canvas (brown, black, green or blue), you’ll also find a shock-absorbing neoprene padded interior as well as a full-grain leather hand grip tab that “adds a bit of extra protection when setting the laptop down.”

The Magnetic Laptop Sleeve embodies WaterField’s modern approach to design with its high-grade materials, clean lines, and streamlined look. We’re offering the new Magnetic Laptop Sleeve in four earthy colors of waxed canvas. Waxed canvas has such a great feel to it, and the full-grain leather hand grip is easy and comfortable for grabbing the laptop and heading to a meeting.

The new WaterField M2 MacBook Air sleeve is also available in your choice of vertical or horizontal orientations alongside a rear pocket that can carry “cords, wallet, phone or other accessories.” On top of the the full-length, rare earth, magnets “that open and close smoothly and quietly with a satisfying feel,” it can also ship with your choice of the add-on Mini Shoulder Strap or the Supreme Strap for an extra $20 and $40, respectively.

Here’s the feature set rundown at a glance:

Rugged waxed canvas in four colors

Secure, full-length, rare earth magnetic closure

Water-resistant black ballistic nylon liner

4 mm high-grade neoprene­ internal padding

Full-grain leather hand grip

Flush rear accessory pocket

Optional shoulder strap

Handcrafted in San Francisco

As we mentioned above, WaterField is taking pre-orders for the new magnetic M2 MacBook Air sleeve from $89 right now with shipping starting next week. Folks who jump in early will score a complementary set of four Leather Cord Clips as well.

