Rare deal drops ASUS’ PNK ROG Strix Flare mechanical gaming keyboard to $113.50

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix Flare PNK Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $113.41 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 13% discount marks the second lowest price we’ve tracked for this keyboard, within $10 of the all-time low, and is the lowest price since early June. The two-tone keyboard comes equipped with Cherry MX Brown switches and vibrant per-key backlighting and underglow on both sides, all powered by Aura Sync. Dedicated media keys allow you to quickly adjust volume or control music without having to leave your game. Making gear your own is an important part of any setup with the Strix Flare coming with a customizable illuminated badge with the lighting being controlled in the same Aura Sync software. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL RGB Gaming Keyboard for $42 instead. Unlike the ASUS option above, this keyboard comes with IP32 water and dust resistance for keeping your gear safe even during those intense gaming moments. The PrismSync RGB backlighting allows the keyboard to have reactive lighting for even more game immersion. This keyboard also utilizes SteelSeries’ Whisper Quiet keyswitches for a tactile feel with a silent operation for fewer distractions. You’ll also have access to dedicated multimedia controls here as a bonus.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’ve been looking to build out your streaming setup, right now you can pick up the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $221, a rare $30 price drop. A total of 32 programmable LCD keys allow you to set up hotkeys, shortcuts, and macros to assist with streaming and gaming.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare PNK Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Feel the satisfaction of every keystroke with world-renowned Cherry MX switches. Enjoy instant access to dedicated media keys on the upper left while gaming. And experience an unparalleled level of personalization with a customizable badge illuminated by Aura Sync RGB lighting.

Your keyboard, your insignia. Design and create your personalized badge with the provided blank acrylic badge, and insert it directly into the keyboard to see it flare up with Aura. Or keep the pre-installed ROG badge and boast your ROG pride. It’s your keyboard, show your flair!

Constructed with Cherry MX RGB switches, ROG Strix Flare PNK LTD delivers the precise mechanical feel preferred by gamers and enthusiasts alike. The premium-quality switches are manufactured in Germany, and are renowned for offering optimal actuation and responsiveness with every keystroke.

