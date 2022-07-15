Elgato Stream Deck XL and its 32 programmable LCD keys see rare discount to $221

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $220.70 shipped. Normally fetching $250, this is the third-best price of the year at $30 off while marking the lowest we’ve seen in several months and a rare all-around chance to save. Featuring 32 programmable LCD keys, Elgato’s Stream Deck XL natively integrates with popular programs like Game Capture, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, and more. Adding this into your setup offers quick access to settings, macro shortcuts, and other ways to enhance your workflow. All of these inclusions make it a great option for Twitch streamers, video creators, and professionals alike. Head below for more.

If you can get away with less keys, the new Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 might be a better addition to your workstation. It clocks in with a more affordable $150 price tag to boot and arrives with 15 macro keys, USB-C, and support for customizable face plates. All of the other features noted above carry over to the more compact version, making it a great solution for those on a budget or with a more compact setup. We recently took a hands-on look and found it to be as compelling of an accessory for use with Macs as it is PCs.

For those who want to improve the audio of their streaming setup, the folks at Elgato also have the Wave XLR mic audio interface that’s worth considering. Also currently on sale right now rolling a rare price cut, this upgrade to your content creation rig is down to $120 following Prime Day.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Improve the quality of online broadcasts with this Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller. The included app makes it easy to assign custom functions to the 32 touch-sensitive keys for easy access to actions and effects. This Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller is compatible with a variety of popular live streaming services.

